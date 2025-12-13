New Telegraph

December 13, 2025
December 13, 2025
Uche Montana Speaks On Staying Grounded Behind The Camera

Nollywood star and rising YouTube sensation, Uche Montana, has opened up about the intentional steps she takes to safeguard her well-being amidst the demands of fame.

The actress, who recently secured a spot in the top ten Nigerian YouTube creators, shared insights into how she balances her passion for acting with self-care.

Speaking to Nollywire, Montana said, “I have decided that this is my passion. I have decided that this is why God has put me on earth. And I know that I have to take care of myself.

“There are a lot of expectations, yes, and I am the kind of person who wants to meet those expectations as well.”

The actress emphasised that her commitment goes beyond just showing up for shoots or maintaining a public image. “Behind the scenes, I take care of my mental health. I take care of everything.

“My inner self has to be okay. It’s not just about showing up. One has to be genuinely okay at home. I try to put my mental health in a good place, and I also pay attention to what I eat,” she revealed.

Montana’s candid reflections underscore the importance of self-care in the entertainment industry, where the pressures of public scrutiny and demanding schedules can easily take a toll.

“By prioritising her mental and physical well-being, she demonstrates that true success involves not just talent but also nurturing one’s inner peace.

As she continues to captivate audiences both on-screen and online, Uche Montana serves as a reminder that balancing ambition with self-care is key to sustaining a long-lasting career in Nollywood and beyond.

