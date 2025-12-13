Nollywood star and rising YouTube sensation, Uche Montana, has opened up about the intentional steps she takes to safeguard her well-being amidst the demands of fame.

The actress, who recently secured a spot in the top ten Nigerian YouTube creators, shared insights into how she balances her passion for acting with self-care.

Speaking to Nollywire, Montana said, “I have decided that this is my passion. I have decided that this is why God has put me on earth. And I know that I have to take care of myself.

“There are a lot of expectations, yes, and I am the kind of person who wants to meet those expectations as well.”

The actress emphasised that her commitment goes beyond just showing up for shoots or maintaining a public image. “Behind the scenes, I take care of my mental health. I take care of everything.

“My inner self has to be okay. It’s not just about showing up. One has to be genuinely okay at home. I try to put my mental health in a good place, and I also pay attention to what I eat,” she revealed.

Montana’s candid reflections underscore the importance of self-care in the entertainment industry, where the pressures of public scrutiny and demanding schedules can easily take a toll.

“By prioritising her mental and physical well-being, she demonstrates that true success involves not just talent but also nurturing one’s inner peace.

As she continues to captivate audiences both on-screen and online, Uche Montana serves as a reminder that balancing ambition with self-care is key to sustaining a long-lasting career in Nollywood and beyond.