Uche Montana Denies Ned Nwoko’s Drug Claim

Nollywood actress, Uche Montana, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding Senator Ned Nwoko and his estranged wife, Regina Daniels.

In a statement issued on her Instagram page, Uche Montana refuted Senator Ned’s allegations that linked her to Regina’s drug-related issues, stating that she has no involvement or connection to the situation.

She wrote: “I wasn’t going to say anything, but I feel it’s important to clear the air. My attention has been drawn to a circulating post that appears to link my name to certain claims.

“For clarity, I have no involvement or connection to the situation described. This note is simply to set the record straight and protect my peace.”

The controversy began when Ned Nwoko accused Regina Daniels’ colleagues, including Uche Montana, of undermining rehabilitation by bringing her the same drugs she was being treated for.

“Unfortunately, Sammy, Destiny, some of their siblings, together with a few of their friends, notably Uche Montana among others, constantly defied those instructions,” he said in a post last week.

They would come into the house uninvited, sometimes forcing their way in, and would bring her the same drugs she was being treated for.

Instead of helping her recover, they encouraged her addiction and completely frustrated the efforts of the doctors and therapists working with her,” he alleged.

However, Uche Montana, on Monday morning, denied these allegations, stating that she is focused on her career and peace.