March 12, 2024
Uche Maduagwu Warns Davido Over Close Associates

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has called out Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido’s allies, as he cautioned the musician to be wary of the company he keeps.

Maduagwu disclosed that Davido’s spiritual progression in music is being hampered by his close associates.

He claimed that Portable stands a chance of winning a Grammy ahead of Davido if he continues to mingle with personalities such as Tunde Ednut and the Cubana Chief Priest.

He said; “Davido, the people you surround yourself with are draining your music growth spiritually. It’s now so bad that even Buju, Tacha, Phyna and others dey shade you like kilode.

“Tunde dey reduce your brand, abeg, what does Chief Priest do for a living again? If you continue like this, Portable go win Grammy before u.”

