Uche Maduagwu Reveals Where Mr Ibu’s Wife Sleeps In The Hospital

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has expressed shock after seeing Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris sleeping in an unexpected area at the hospital.

In the viral video shared by Maduagwu, it could be seen as Stella was covering her face as the actor was filming her while consoling and assuring her that things would get better.

According to the video clip, Stella sleeps in an empty hall at the hospital in a particular position all night just to be able to cater for her husband who’s recuperating from his sickness.

READ ALSO:

Maduagwu said, while consoling Stella Maris, “It’s okay, don’t cry. Look at where she sleeps and people are lying and saying all sorts of things about you. God will see you through”.

Watch the video below: