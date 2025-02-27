Share

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has slammed controversial activist Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, as he accused him of paying someone N2 million to do the controversial AI voice note about Nedu Wazobia.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan recently played an audio recording of an alleged voice of Nedu bragging of having friends who were into Yahoo and drugs.

Following this, Verydarkman submitted petitions about this at three embassies.

However, Nedu Wazobia denied such allegations, clearing himself of ever having done anything criminal.

Reacting to the video, Uche Maduagwu took to his Instagram page to allege that VDM had made a fake voice note of Nedu.

He claimed that the social media activist paid someone N2M to do an AI audio about Nedu.

The actor said, “So you paid someone N2M to do an AI video about Nedu just because you want to damage his image. Now it shows that your mama no train you well…

“Why are you doing this? All because of clout; you want to chase clout. When buhari talk say Nigerian youths are lazy, na now I believe,” Uche Maduagwu said.

