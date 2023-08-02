Uche Maduagwu Mocks Stella Damasus Over Failed Marriage

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has mocked actress, Stella Damasus over her failed marriage.

During her interview with media personality Teju Babyface, Stella Damasus opened up about her failed marriage to her ex-husband, Daniel Ademinokan.

The movie star who was married to Doris Simeon’s ex-husband, and film director, disclosed that she learned about the breakdown of her marriage through YouTube.

According to Stella, “The thing is that I am not here to apportion blame. To say he did this or that, I will not say that.

She said, “I pride myself in being a respectful person. A lot of things were said about me on YouTube because that is how I found out that my marriage had ended, on YouTube. I did not know that my marriage had ended.”

However, because Ademinokan left his Ex, Doris Simeon, who already had a child for him to wed Damasus, rumours spread that the actress had kidnapped him from her fellow actress, while others say she used a love charm. In response to her interview, Uche Maduagwu took to his Instagram page to react, noting that the actress had harvested what she had sown. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movies. Fashion. Naija Influencer. (@uchemaduagwu)