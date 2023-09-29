Uche Maduagwu: ‘I Was Offered N3m To Accuse Mohbad’s Wife As ‘Prime Suspect’

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has alleged that he was offered the sum of N3 million bribe to accuse the wife of the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Omowunmi as the “prime suspect” in his husband’s sudden death.

According to Maduagwu, “The people who attempted to bribe him also asked him to use his social media platform to agitate for a DNA test for Mohbad’s five-month-old son.

The controversial actor who took to his official Instagram page on Friday further revealed that he was instructed to allege that the late singer is not the biological father of his son, Liam.

He said he, however, rejected the offer because he was not a member of Mohbad’s family to demand for a DNA test to be conducted on his son.

He said, “I just have to say this right now. I was offered N3 million in Lekki exactly on the 15th of September.

“The person who approached me said I should come on social media to twist the story (of Mohbad’s sudden demise); that I should claim his wife is the number one suspect.

“He also said I should agitate for a DNA test for her child, that the late singer is not the biological father of the child. But I said to myself, I’m not a member of Mohbad’s family.

“I’m not even his best friend. My people, I need money but I said I will not do it. If I see the person that approached me, if I see his picture, I will recognise him.”

