Uche Maduagwu Drags Pete Edochie Over Comment On Nollywood Actresses Marriage

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has dragged veteran actor, Pete Edochie over his comment about actresses who are divorced.

New Telegraph recalls that in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the renowned actor expressed concern over the number of actresses that have left their marriages.

He stated that the rate of marriage failure is alarming and was also surprised to hear about the unsuccessful marriages of Chioma Chukwuka, Tonto Dikeh, and Ireti Doyle amongst others.

Reacting to Pete Edochie’s comment, Maduagwu slammed the legendary actor and advised him to focus on his son, Yul, who is currently having a marital crisis.

Maduagwu took to his social media page to share a video of himself criticizing Pete.

According to him, rather than focusing and discussing his son’s behaviour, he’s busy talking about other people’s problems.

Sharing the video, he followed it with a caption that reads, “Focus on your PIKIN DISGR*CEFUL actions in Marriage, not these great actresses Matter.

“Marriage is supposed to be Enjoyed, not ENDURED. I wept bitterly after #watching Sir PETE interview, so INSENSITIVE, instead of Boldly criticizing WETIN him PIKIN do him #Wife of more than 16 years of Blissful #Marriage by giving Colleague #Movie Location BELLE.

”Instead of criticizing how he PIKIN Dey do #dance and singing #videos with Judy on social media even when MAY Dey MOURN, you are focusing on Tonto Dikeh, Aunty IRETI, and Chioma that are now Fulfilled and spiritually Prosperous. Seriously?”

Watch the video below with the link;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvidbyMtI4a/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==