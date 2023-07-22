Uche Maduagwu Drags Judy Austin Over Insensitive Post (Video)

Nollywood controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to his social media handle to drag Judy Austin, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie over her recent video.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Judy Austin in a viral video defended her husband for the mourning process of his first son’s death, Kambilichukwu.

It would be recalled that early this year, March to be precise, the renowned Nollywood actor suffered a great loss, with the news of the death of his first son, Kambilichukwu who tragically passed away.

However, a few weeks after the death of his son, Yul Edochie resumed work, and he was seen severally on set and directing movies.

This resulted in many saying that the actor didn’t actually mourn his son’s death properly for resuming work and posting about his love life with his second wife on social media, in a very short period.

Netizens further took to their respective social media platforms to berate the actor while criticising him and Judy for their untold act.

In response to the criticism, Judy Austin took to her husband’s Facebook page on July 21st, to share a video defending her husband’s right to mourn his son in whatever way he chooses to.

She urged the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time and not to judge or dictate how they should grieve.

Speaking further, she implored Yul’s critics to stop with the hateful comments and dictations on how her husband should mourn until they themselves have experienced what it feels like to lose a child.

However, her video didn’t sit well with many online viewers including Uche Maduagwu as they tagged the video as inappropriate, shameless, and disrespectful to Yul’s ex-wife, May, and the bereaved family.

In response to the video, Uche slammed Judy, for bringing shame to herself and disrespecting the mother of the deceased, May Edochie, and her family.

He also criticized Judy for her insensitivity and disregarding Igbo traditions surrounding mourning and respect for the deceased child’s mother.

He even mentioned that Judy’s involvement with Yul while he was married to someone else raises moral concerns, urging her to seek deliverance.

He said, ’You need special #Church Deliverance… Talking about how YUL MOURN Kambilichukwu on #video is the highest DISRESPECT to MAY and her Family.

“This is getting too much and now is the Appropriate Time for Sir PETE to advise you. After getting BELLE for a #Married Man, talking about how he MOURN his PIKIN is INSENSITIVE and disrespect both to IGBO #Tradition and PIKIN MAMA.

“The fact that YUL allowed you to do this INSENSITIVE video to defend am shows something is SPIRITUALLY wrong somewhere”

