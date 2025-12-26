Nigerian actor and social media personality Uche Maduagwu has publicly tendered an apology to Afrobeats superstar Davido, admitting that he was financially induced to criticise the singer and his family on social media.

In a recent interview, Maduagwu disclosed that he received ₦2.5 million to make negative comments about the award-winning artiste.

He revealed that the decision was not personal, stressing that Davido had never wronged him in any way.

According to the actor, the campaign against the singer involved several individuals, with at least five social media personalities allegedly paid to spread damaging narratives online.

Maduagwu said he felt compelled to speak out after being weighed down by guilt over his actions.

“I want to sincerely apologise to Davido,” he said. “I was paid to insult you, your wife, and your family on social media.

“I wasn’t acting out of personal anger or hatred. I was part of a group, and we were all paid to do it. I collected ₦2.5 million, and I deeply regret it.”

He further explained that his conscience would no longer allow him to remain silent, describing his actions as wrong and harmful.

According to him, coming forward was necessary to set the record straight and take responsibility for his role in the online attacks.

The revelation has sparked conversations on social media about the growing trend of paid online smear campaigns and the ethical responsibilities of public figures and influencers.

Many users have praised Maduagwu for owning up to his actions, while others have criticised the practice of using money to fuel online hostility.

As the story continues to generate reactions, Maduagwu has called on others who were allegedly involved in the campaign to also step forward and apologise, stressing the importance of accountability and integrity in the digital space.