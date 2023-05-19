New Telegraph

May 19, 2023

Uche Maduagwu Advises Davido To Invest In Chioma By Building World Class Restaurant For Her

Controversial Nollywood actor, and social media personality, Uche Maduagwu has challenged popular Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido to invest in his wife, Chioma.

The actor advised Davido to invest on Chioma, as she is now his wife by making her a global brand for cooking.

He made this statement on a post he shared via his official Instagram page, as he described Davido as one of the biggest African singers, and capable of building her a World class restaurant.

He wrote; “Dear David, my Chioma is now your wife, invest in her career by building her a World class restaurant in Lagos with a Branch in the UK. It is long overdue, you are one of the Biggest African singers.

“Why CHIOMA no fit be the Biggest CHEF in Africa? If you open a Magnificent Restaurant for her in Lagos, fly your Friends, Chris Brown, and other American stars to Lagos just to eat at her Restaurant.

“Please, why doesn’t she make an International headline as Africa’s biggest Chef?

“You already have a Global brand, why don’t you make my CHIOM CHIOM a Global brand for Cooking too?”

