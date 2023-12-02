UCHE JOMBO: Keeping My Private Life From The Public Important For Me

…Says Some Things On Social Media Are Fake, Young People Need To Be Careful

Uche Jombo is one of Nigeria’s highly disciplined actresses whose attention to details needs to be carefully studied. Having been in the industry for over two decades, Uche is one screen diva who keeps her private from the public. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Uche spoke about various issues including her new project.

Tell us about your new movie ‘Onyeg- wu’

If you know me well you will know I love football and I love film, so as a filmmaker when you have another love that is not film and you have the opportunity to infuse the two together, it is a dream come true. Onyegwu is a story I wanted to tell for a long time but it was such a big journey. Eventually, everything aligned, I got the right partners for the film and eventually got it done. So, we shot here in Lagos and in Istanbul. It is a story about two footballers, one rising star and one fallen star.

How they merged and what they represent in each other’s life. It is a film about renewed hope, believing in yourself and family, talent plus hard work because talent is not enough you have to work hard. My lead literally practises in the darkness, gets beaten by his mother when he returns at night but he knows that football is his ticket out of the ghetto. He wasn’t the only footballer in that community but he was the one you would see always practising.

This sounds like a reality-based inspirational film, do you think it is going to resonate with young Nigerians and Africans at large?

Yes; it is a film I feel if you love football, you’re going to love, if you love film, you’re going to love it, if you love drama comedies you will love it and so many other things. There’s also some spiritualism in it too, if you’re dreaming something and somebody can just plant something and tell you that someone is the cause of it and you believe it. Our mind is a weapon, guide your thoughts even if it comes to you, take your mind off it.

As someone who is supportive of other people’s creative works, what’s your take on the younger generation who think they don’t need anyone to achieve excellence?

That’s because most of them have not got to a stage where they are funding their own projects. When you get to a place where you are funding your own project, you will get to know that we all need each other. You will know that you have to support each other. There’s a reason a film is a collective effort, there’s a director, there’s an assistant director, it takes a village to make a film. It’s a collective effort industry. Even if you don’t know when starting, eventually you will learn in the cause of your career.

Apart from your youthful character one thing that strikes me most about you is how you’ve been able to maintain a very nice shape, a flat tummy despite being able to afford anything to eat…

I’m in front of the camera and it’s kind of required for my job. This job, I’m doing it for life so at every stage I am in my professional career as an actor, I want to look the path that I want to play so I continue to work on myself and work on my craft. That’s just me.

How have you been able to maintain the discipline considering the fact that you can actually afford to eat whatever you want at any time?

I don’t. Me as a person I am actually a very disciplined person so I might not be the yardstick to judge because outside of this I am disciplined. If I say I no dey go anywhere, I no dey go anywhere. Some people can say they are not going out but someone will convince them and they will eventually go but I am a disciplined person, so it helps.

What are your thoughts on the influx of women filmmakers in Nollywood right now?

Women are very serious-minded people. I remember when I started producing there were lots of my male colleagues that started producing too but some of them have left and are not doing other things but I am still here. In essence, when women put their mind on something, they do it because normally you will work twice as hard.

Why is that so?

Because when Nollywood started it was a boy’s club so you as a woman coming to do your own film, it took a while back then to be taken seriously as a female filmmaker. I think the film that made people start taking me seriously as filmmaker was Damage but I had done three movies before Damage.

What is your advice for young Nigerians who are trying to navigate through life?

A lot of young people seem to have been misled… Sometimes people have to make mistakes to learn even when you advise them. I am someone who work with a lot of young people. I feel it’s my place to advise and share my experience with you but it is left to you to decide if you want to learn from it and help yourself. If you talk from here till eternity people will do what they want to do because for us, while growing up your parents stop training you at maybe 18years old. Now that you’re not living with them you have started making up your mind about what you want to do.

That’s when we internally start to train ourselves as young adult so our core training that our parents had given us just helps us navigate this world. Based on that, if you’re cultured from home with a little advice, life shared experiences here and there, you are able to navigate this social media frenzy, fake world. Some of the things you see on social media are not real so it’s for you to decide, and pick your mentors well.

How important is it for celebrities to keep their private lives from the public?

I’m not speaking for anybody, but for me it is very important. That is the only way I can work, with clear mind.