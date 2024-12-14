Uche Ikejimba: Your Set Becomes Easier When Everyone Feels Part of the Big Dream

Share

Uche Ikejimba is a powerhouse in the Nigerian film and television industry. As a writer, producer, and showrunner, she has spent over a decade crafting compelling narratives, building groundbreaking productions, and nurturing the next generation of African creatives. With a remarkable portfolio spanning hit TV series, award-winning films, and innovative reality shows, Uche has established herself as a visionary whose works resonate with audiences worldwide. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Uche spoke on her passion for storytelling, working on Nigeria’s biggest reality show ‘Big Brother Naija’ among others.

What inspired you to pursue a career in playwriting, producing, and showrunning?

I have always loved TV. Growing up, I used to be so addicted to TV and I always wondered how TV shows were made. My dream as a teen was to be able to make shows like the ones I watched. I started organising plays in my neighbourhood then at school. I also enjoyed writing. I had a journal of stories. I knew I wanted a career creating content for an audience, so once I left the university, my first official job was as an associate producer on a talk show

How did your background and upbringing in Nigeria shape your storytelling style?

It inspired my ability to tell stories of the average Nigerian, curate their experiences and develop highly compelling characters who are extremely relatable to the everyday person. I had a lot of friends with varying personalities and beliefs and I also have travelled to about 20 Nigerian states and interacted with their cultures so when I am telling my stories, I inject my experiences subtly into the personalities of my characters and their journey

What was the first story you ever wrote or produced, and what did that experience teach you?

The first show I wrote/produced was Hustle- a 360-episode dramedy series on Africa Magic. It was about a young, optimistic young man who moves to Lagos with the dreams of making it big. He learns quickly that it is never as it seems.

Who are your biggest influences in the world of theatre and television, both locally and internationally?

My biggest influence in the TV world is Shonda Rhimes. She has the ability to tell stories of everyday people and share very relatable experiences. She is also a big discoverer of new talent and has created characters of people who look and sound like normal people. My biggest take away from the trajectory of her career is the aptness of ensuring that the lead characters are strong, powerful women who are decision makers in the story.

How would you describe the evolution of Nigerian theatre and entertainment over the past decade?

Quite impressive and highly motivating. There has been an explosion of high quality productions that can compete with content all over the world. There is still a lot we hope for in the industry, there is a lot to do but we are steadily growing an industry that is providing jobs to millions of people and also putting Nigeria on the map globally

What unique challenges do Nigerian playwright and producers face, and how do you overcome them?

At the moment, we are dealing with inflation and this is the nightmare of every producer. Budgets have become insufficient as productions that require a certain amount to film in 2023 now require three times that amount today. We also have challenges with the right kind of facilities for filming, such as the right locations, gear. Investment is also a big problem as we still do not have the right investors who understand that returns on investment cannot be instant.

How do you incorporate Nigerian culture, history, or social issues into your work?

My content hub is Nigeria and most of the characters I have written about are from this place, so I ensure that the personality and attitude of characters on my show are identical to who the average Nigerians are. The parlance, the behavioural nuances, cultural representation and what defines us as a people are elements heavily researched on and heavily embodied in our stories

What role does the local audience play in shaping your narratives and productions?

Their general acceptance of the local audience has constantly encouraged us to evolve and improve the quality of our productions. For my productions, we also try to mirror personalities that are compelling and that the average viewers can see themselves in these people and relate to what these characters look and sound like. Our stories are very familiar and not far-fetched.

What is your experience working on a big project like Big Brother Naija?

One word to describe this experience is mind blowing. It is the biggest reality show format in the world and there is a lot of adrenaline rush. Running a 24-hour show is stressful and exhilarating at the same time. There has to be a lot of focus and dedication and my role requires that we stay within budget for the production. There is a lot of pressure because of the creative requirements of the show of this magnitude and economic fluctuation where I must ensure that all elaborate creative needs are met within a budget

Could you walk us through your creative process when writing or producing a new project?

Once there is an idea, we begin to develop it. This is to ensure that it has a lot of depth and is compelling enough to hold an audience. Once we have gone past the development stage, scripting begins and the type of project will determine if it would require a writer’s room. For some projects, the budget is created before scripting while some are done after scripting. Once budget is finalised and script ready, you go into pre-production and this is where you ensure all elements from crew hire, location scouting, auditions are done. Once pre-production is done, we automatically transition into production

What’s your approach to working with actors, directors and other collaborators on your projects

It is important to be honest with whoever you are working with and give them the liberty to express themselves and their creativity. As a producer, I have learnt that your set becomes easier when everyone feels that they are a part of this big dream and they will do everything to ensure that the project works. For actors, I am very inclusive and I allow them to share thoughts and make contributions on the character role they are playing. For directors, I show them that I have extreme confidence in them and when I do not agree with their direction, we can always negotiate and meet in the middle. I am not one who would put immense pressure on any member of my team or micromanage them to the point that it feels suffocating.

How do you balance artistic expression with the commercial aspects of producing a show?

This is the job of a good producer. You must balance the creative part and the financials. You must get the team to figure out how to deliver the job with the best visual representation and still ensure that it all falls within budget. A scene might require that we blow up a car and the budget might not allow this, you must find a creative way to achieve this so you do not lose the essence of a story. You either do this graphically or use a scrappy version of the car. This ensures that nothing is lost in the story and you are still within budget. There are also collaborations, extensive marketing opportunities that can be explored

Do you prefer working on stage plays or television shows

Television shows are my life. There are no negotiations.

What message or impact do you hope your work leaves on your audience

I want my audience to always be inspired and see a bit of themselves in everything I create and the power in every story. I make entertaining content, so I definitely want my shows to hold the attention of viewers and I want them to have fun

