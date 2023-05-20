Uche Ebere Supports 2Face Claims On Why Men Cheat

Popular actress, Uche Ebere has thrown her weight behind the legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face on his justification of why men cheat.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in the second season of the Young, Famous and African reality show, the True Love crooner, fondly called 2Baba had explained the reason why men cheat, which clearly got his wife upset.

According to him, he said men cheat due to their desire to satisfy some of their natural urges which had incensed his wife who tackled him.

However, the veteran thespian, Uche Ebere, spoke in agreement with 2face claims, explaining that there is some certain truth that remains regardless of who says it.

According to her, what Tuface had said is true, but however against him saying it in the presence of his wife.

She suggested that rather than answering, 2Face should simply have avoided the question.

Uche Ebere wrote: “Many people pretend a lot on this app, truth is truth no matter who Is saying it,

“Tuface is right but I’m against saying it in the presence of his wife, which makes the wife try to play the victim and trying to take it personally from her facial reaction,

“He would have avoided the question instead”