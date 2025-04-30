Uchay Joel Chima’s Solo Exhibition, City Dwellers, Opens At Alexis Galleries

Share

‘City Dwellers’, a solo exhibition featuring recent mixedmedia works from an internationally acclaimed artist, Uchay Joel Chima, opens this Saturday at the Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Chima’s works often involve upcycling everyday consumer materials, including rice sack, aluminum canned drinks, burnt wood; experimenting with found objects such as thread and wax, sand, copper wire and charcoal.

Known for incorporating and upcycling everyday, consumable materials—from rice sacks, aluminum drinks cans, and burnt wood—into his work, Chima’s mixed-media works explore the dynamic preoccupation of city people and their built-in hybrid environment, inviting viewers to engage in the daily realities and routine of contemporary urban culture.

Announcing the exhibition, the founder and director of Alexis Galleries, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, in a statement, said ‘City Dwellers’, “enjoin us to reflect on the demands of social realities and complexities of urbanised city living, which is showcased through the artist’s nuanced use of domesticated and intimate materials synonymous with the notion of transformation, regeneration and the human community within our material spaces.”

Curated by Uche Obasi, the twoweek exhibition will run till Saturday, May 17. In his Curatorial statement, Obasi describes ‘City Dwellers’ as an intimate reflection of urban life through the inventive mix-media techniques of Uchay Joel Chima.

“Through a process of deconstruction and reconstruction, he transforms these materials by burning, restoring, and reinventing them into the manifold and duality of meanings, to engage with the idea and agency of transformation, regeneration, and community.

‘For Chima, navigating between meditative and transformative phases allows him to reimagine and transmute the familiar into socially engaged art, enabling him to associate the complexities of the human experience from people absorbed with the daily routine of city life to the untold challenges of urbanization,” notes Obasi.

This exhibition draws viewers to connect with the global realities of urbanization, the weighty emotions, and the urgency of social and economic impositions and dispositions of city dwellers within their lived experiences and built hybrid environments.

Chima’s work invites us to reconsider our roles and relationships within the cultural landscape of urban living.

One of his paintings titled ‘Committee of Friends’, rendered with thousands of interlocked threads and knitted ropes glued on a surface, shows an impression of lush-like vegetated background and foreground, dripped in olive color and a contrast of intense orange color of abstracted silhouetted figures in an unending conversation.

‘Committee of Friends’ explore social cohesion and belonging within an ever-busy urban settlement. Two large-scale works on display that draw attention, titled ‘City Dwellers I’ and ‘City Gate II’.

‘City Gate’, is composed of clustered grids of burnt charcoal glued and joined across four unified panels, reflecting the unfortunate devastation caused by a raging inferno that burnt down popular California cities, including Hollywood Hills, Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst, reducing them to a crucible of ashes.

‘City Gate’ reflects on the complexities and fragility of human conditions across urban cities and communities worldwide.

‘City Dwellers I’, painted with faint, milkish acrylic color on a heavily draped rice sack surface, leaves a contour of protruding forms and embedded threads, with dragged lines of ropes that shows four figures – three women closely and affectionately leaning toward one man – addresses the realities of city women in an unceasing exploration and pursuit of an easier life and recourse.

‘City Dwellers’, Obasi further notes, “urges us to ponder the coercive forces of socio-economic realities and complexities of urbanized city culture while reflecting on Chima’s layered use of intimate and domesticated materials.

Working at the intersection of discarded material recomposition and community reorientation, Chima’s work gives agency to transformation and regeneration on the human condition within our increasingly material spaces.”

Chima is an internationally acclaimed interdisciplinary Nigerian artist and founder of Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA), Lagos, established in 2018. He studied Painting, from the Art School of the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu, Nigeria, graduating in 1997.

Chima has exhibited works in prominent galleries and Museums around the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Canada, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Renowned for his eclectic use of alluring materials and unique artistic process, often questioning environmental and social issues around the world, Chima’s works have continued to evolve, remaining relevant to developments in contemporary art.

“He explores planes of memory, imagination, societal happenings and emotion, combining found objects and materials, including strings, sand, wax, charcoal, old sacks, with paint and other mediums in an aesthetic that informs his works.”

He creates thought provoking presentations, which address the realities around us whilst employing a mixture of conventional and unconventional approaches in his unceasing explorations.

Chima was selected for the 2015/2016 Platteforum Artist Residency program in Denver, Colorado, where he was among the four artists chosen through a competitive internationally juried process.

In 2014, he was an artist in residence at Vermont Studio Center, Johnson, Vermont, United States, Spark Box Studio in Ontario, Canada, 2014 and at the One Minute Foundation in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 2010.

Chima’s works have been featured at international auction houses including Bonhams, Arthouse Contemporary and Lagos Art Auction.

In 2016, he was invited by the University of Arkansas Department of Art for their Visiting Artist Lecture, a lecture made possible by the Joy Pratt Markham Visiting Artist Fund, to address their students and the community.

He was also at the Washington and Lee University Department of Art for the Visiting Artist Program, 2016. Chima currently maintains a studio in Lagos, Nigeria where he also directs the Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA). Alexis Galleries, one of the leading art galleries in Lagos, Nigeria, was established in 2011.

Since then, the gallery has engaged in the presentation and dissemination of contemporary art in the media of painting, drawing, mixed media and sculpture.

“We have established ourselves rapidly as one of the best galleries in Nigeria, a meeting place for artists, collectors and enthusiasts of art,” ChidiacMastrogiannis.

Share