UCH: Staff Laments Darkness, Says We Can’t Work In Darkness

Following the disconnection of power supply to the University College Hospital (UCH) since last week due to accumulated debts owed the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), staff of the hospital yesterday protested saying that they cannot continue to work in darkness.

When contacted for reaction, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, Mrs Funmilayo Adetuyibi, however, said that it was not true that the hospital had an accumulated bill of N495 million over the last three years as insinuated. In her defence, the current UCH administration, led by Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, assumed office on March 1, 2019 and inherited over N27 million as at February 27, 2019, and that it had since ensured that the monthly payment of bills brought by IBEDC were settled, while also settling the backlog of bills inherited from the previous administrations.

At the congress organised by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), the umbrella body of all the unions in the hospital, the Chairman, Oludayo Olabampe, said: “Power supply to the hospital had been cut by IBEDC since Tuesday, March 19. He therefore appealed to the Federal Government, Governor Seyi Makinde and other stake holders to come to the aid of the hospital.

He said the workers could not perform their duties as expected unless power is restored at the facility. He said: “The congress is about briefing our members on the actions we have taken on their behalf to address their welfare over the power outage here since last Tuesday.”