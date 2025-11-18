New Telegraph

November 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UCH Shut Down…

UCH Shut Down As Health Workers Begin Indefinite Strike

Health workers at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan started an indefinite strike yesterday. The strike was declared by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

This development comes while resident doctors at the hospital are already on a separate strike, which has now lasted 17 days. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), all the hospital gates were shut except the main entrance, which was guarded by JOHESU members.

JOHESU comprises the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), the Senior Staff Association of Universities, and the Senior Staff Association of Teaching Hospitals Research and Academic Institutions (SSAUTHRAI). The unions are demanding a salary adjustment for workers under the Consolidated Health Salary Scale (CONHESS).

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Declaring the strike, UCH JOHESU Chairman Oladayo Olabampe, said the indefinite strike was as directed by its national body, following the Federal Government’s failure to address its demand.

He said: “There was an agreement when the two salary scales (CONMESS and CONHESS) were established that the two should be adjusted.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Abbas Reaffirms N’Assembly’s Commitment To Judicial Reforms
Read Next

Buratai, Others To Chart Pathway To National Security