New Telegraph

February 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UCH Resident Doctors…

UCH Resident Doctors Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Power Outage

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan chapter, yesterday threatened an indefinite strike if power is not restored to the residential areas of the hospital.

This is contained in a communiqué from its emergency meeting held on February 14. The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) reconnected the UCH on February 12 after over 100 days of power outage.

According to the communiqué issued by President Gboyega Ajibola and General Secretary Uthman Adedeji, the residential areas were not reconnected.

The association said this was despite the residential areas having prepaid meters with units amounting to hundreds of thousands of naira.

It added that an emergency congress was convened after exploring all available options to engage with the UCH management and address the issue.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

C’River Govt Regains Control Of Tinapa Resort
Read Next

Gunmen Abduct Four In Adamawa As Police Launch Massive Manhunt
Share
Copy Link
×