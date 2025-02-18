UCH Resident Doctors Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Power Outage

Share

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan chapter, yesterday threatened an indefinite strike if power is not restored to the residential areas of the hospital.

This is contained in a communiqué from its emergency meeting held on February 14. The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) reconnected the UCH on February 12 after over 100 days of power outage.

According to the communiqué issued by President Gboyega Ajibola and General Secretary Uthman Adedeji, the residential areas were not reconnected.

The association said this was despite the residential areas having prepaid meters with units amounting to hundreds of thousands of naira.

It added that an emergency congress was convened after exploring all available options to engage with the UCH management and address the issue.

