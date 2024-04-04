UCH Resident Doctors Not Part Of Night Shift Suspension, ARD President

The Association of Resident Doctors, University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, has declared that its members are not part of the 8 am to 4 pm working conditions declared by the hospital’s Joint Action Committee.

The association made the announcement on Thursday via a statement signed by its President, Dr John Oladapo, General Secretary, Dr Gboyega Ajibola and other members of the executive, noting that the institution’s ARD members remain at their duty posts, providing essential care and services to those in need.

It recalled that the Joint Action Committee, an umbrella body of all unions in the hospital, had on Tuesday, April 2, issued a notice that staff would only work between 8 am and 4 pm due to power outage.

The committee stated that Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company had disconnected power supply to UCH due to what it called “accumulated bill indebtedness.”

The JAC Chairman, Oludayo Olabampe, said that the workers had been working without electricity since March 19 and could not continue like that.

However, the resident doctors, said “JAC is a coalition of all hospital unions except the ARD and Medical and the Dental Consultants of Nigeria.

“Our attention has been drawn to some publications that UCH doctors have suspended night shift, begun strike on Tuesday. That is not accurate”, ARD said.