UCH Gets Dual Global Accreditation In Cancer Care

The University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan has earned dual international accreditation for its Department of Nuclear Medicine, positioning it as a global reference point in precision cancer care.

Dr Olumayowa Kolade, Consultant in Nuclear Medicine, Molecular Imaging & Theranostics, Department of Nuclear Medicine, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday the hospital was recently named a Theranostics Centre of Excellence by EANM Research Ltd (EARL), the quality-assurance arm of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine.

He also said was recognised as a Clinical Theranostics Centre of Excellence by the International Centres for Precision Oncology (ICPO), a Germany-based nonprofit organisation, committed to expanding global access to precision oncology.