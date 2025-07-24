New Telegraph

July 24, 2025
UCH Gets Dual Global Accreditation In Cancer Care

The University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan has earned dual international accreditation for its Department of Nuclear Medicine, positioning it as a global reference point in precision cancer care.

Dr Olumayowa Kolade, Consultant in Nuclear Medicine, Molecular Imaging & Theranostics, Department of Nuclear Medicine, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday the hospital was recently named a Theranostics Centre of Excellence by EANM Research Ltd (EARL), the quality-assurance arm of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine.

He also said was recognised as a Clinical Theranostics Centre of Excellence by the International Centres for Precision Oncology (ICPO), a Germany-based nonprofit organisation, committed to expanding global access to precision oncology.

