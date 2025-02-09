UCH Debunks Report Of Patients Bringing Generators To Power Wards

Share

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has debunked reports of its wards being powered with generating sets from patients.

The hospital’s spokesperson, Mrs Funmi Adetuyibi, refuted the report in a statement yesterday. Adetuyibi, on behalf of the UCH management, emphasised that the allegations were false and unfounded.

“There is no credibility in that report; the malice and misrepresentation are depicted in the several low-capacity generators displayed by the writer; the UCH does not operate these mini generators.

“Management wishes to reassure the general public that this is a deliberate and malicious misrepresentation of the facts,” she said.

She remarked that despite the disconnection by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), UCH had made concerted efforts to deliver on its core mandates of clinical services, research and training.

NAN reports the IBEDC disconnected the hospital on Oct. 27 due to accumulated debts. According to Adetuyibi, the UCH management is working round the clock to provide alternative and sustainable electricity power to the hospital.

“Indeed, we have since embarked on a phased approach, including the provision of alternative energy (solar inverters and dieselpowered generators) in criti – cal units such as the wards, accident and emergency, labour wards and theatres.”

