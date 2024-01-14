UBWFAN Empowers 2,500 Anambra Women

…Lunches War Against Insecurity

A total of 2,500 women in Anambra State were on Sunday empowered with Poverty Alleviation palliatives by the Ultimate Business Women And Farmers Association of Nigeria (UBWFAN).

Similarly, the women’s organization has launched a war against insecurity in the state by offering to work with security operatives and the Ministry of Local Government and Town Union Matters in the area of information gathering and neighbourhood watch in the 177 Communities in the state.

According to the President of the body, Mrs Nkiru Nwagbo during this year’s National Convention in Awka ;

“The poverty alleviation program is to assist our women to overcome the harsh economic situation in the country as the bulk of the problems stops on their table”

Nwagbo noted that insecurity had been the bane of socioeconomic development of any given society and called for a partnership with them, security operatives and government in the area.

“We have in the last few years witnessed an unprecedented loss of lives and property across the country. Many communities have been deserted and most families ruined because of insecurity”

“Criminals seem determined to take control with the pattern of criminality becoming complex. The law enforcement agencies appear, in many instances, overwhelmed by the sheer effrontery and capacity of the criminals, who sometimes act under certain guises”

“It is clear that those who wreak havoc on the society are from homes. They are from families. We know also, that though men remain the heads of the families, women are the engine room. Their impact on the behaviour of their children is huge and unimaginable”

“This we can achieve through a partnership with security forces and other organizations who are worried by the sorry state of affairs,” she said.

Speaking earlier the Commissioner for Local Government and Town Union Matters Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne when represented by Mr Mike Okechukwu noted that;

“Women have pivotal roles to play in the security of lives and property and you cannot ignore them also the market women and farmers interface on a daily basis with the society in the course of their daily activities and they are in a better position to be well abreast with the presence of strange elements in our community”

“With their positions in the society they serve as information conveyers to security operatives and government and we as a government are ready to partner with them as they extend their hands of fellowship in that regard” he said.

Also speaking former Commissioner for Information and Grand Patron of the association Prof Mrs Chinyere Okunna noted that the plans have been put on the front burner towards holding an Agricultural and Business exhibition this year for the members to showcase their products and produce to the world.

Okunna explained that special grants would be provided for members to work as cooperatives as well as jump-start the process of food and social security among members.