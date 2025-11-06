Uburu Community Approves Land Acquisition For Expansion Of David Umahi University

Stakeholders and leaders of Uburu community in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have approved the acquisition of additional land for the expansion of the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) located in the area.

In a communiqué jointly signed by community leaders, Eze Lazarus Umahi, Chief Shedrack Onu, and Chief Odi Nicholas Enyi the community affirmed that the decision to release more land for the university was a collective agreement endorsed by the Uburu Traditional Rulers’ Council.

The community also absolved the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, of allegations of land grabbing, describing a recent petition against him by some individuals as false and misleading.

“All community groups affirmed their total support for the DUFUHS expansion as a vital community project that has brought pride, jobs, and sustainable progress,” the communiqué stated.

The leaders condemned the use of the community’s name by a few dissenting voices, calling it “totally unacceptable and an affront to the people.”

They clarified that the expansion initiative was conceived and approved by the Uburu Traditional Council, chaired by Eze (Dr.) Lazarus Umahi Nweze, to enable the university to meet its infrastructural and academic growth needs.

According to the DUFUHS Land Expansion Committee, led by Dr. Umezurike Daniel (Coordinator) and Mr. Odi Nicholas Enyi (Secretary), the university’s Governing Council had formally requested additional land, as the institution currently occupies less than 20 hectares.

The committee outlined its transparent process, which included community-wide consultations, identification of affected landowners, collection of written consent, and payment of compensation to verified owners.

“All these steps were duly followed. The committee’s work covered 29 identified landowners, all of whom received compensation and gave written consent,” the report noted.

The community leaders also warned against attempts by a few individuals to exploit the name of Umuchima village to sow division, stressing that the expansion of the university remains a unifying project with long-term benefits for Uburu and Ebonyi State at large.