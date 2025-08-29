UBTH N2.5bn Donation: CRPP Cautions Okpebholo On State Finance

The Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP), on Friday, advised Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on the prudent management of the state’s resources, advising that the governor should judiciously preside over the state’s funds.

The CRPP advice is coming days after the donation of Paediatric Centre worth N2.5 billion to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), by Governor Okpebholo, when the newly appointed Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the institution, Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu, visited him.

Describing the donation as “uncalled for”, the Coalition said that such a huge amount of money could have been channelled to the state-owned health facilities.

The CRPP, in a statement endorsed by its Edo State Chairman, Dr Samson Isibor, noted that the Federal Government had enough resources to give out, and states should not “act like Father Christmas while our states are yearning for infrastructural developments.”

“The state needs money to fight insecurity, which is on the high side. Kidnappers have taken over our roads, while bandits and Fulani herdsmen are having a field day in our bushes.

“The farmers cannot access their farms; if part of this money is pumped into the security sector, it will go a long way to checkmate these marauders. This is one of the reasons why Edo State is experiencing high food prices for the populace.” The group stated

The group added that the UBTH’s new CMD “knows where to cry to if they are short of funds to execute their projects or expand their hospital, the Federal Ministry of Health is there to fund its hospitals. We are appealing to the Governor to spend our patrimony judiciously for the betterment of the Edo people.”

The CRPP added that “Though we agree with the governor that Edo State will deliver 2.5 million votes for President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to him, it is a task that must be done.

“They said N2.5bn, if well utilised, will create thousands of employment to our youths, unemployed graduates roaming about our town and villages and constituting security threats to our people.

“One of the areas to generate employment is through the establishment of farm settlements, just like that of Ekiti state. It has brought down the high food prices in that state, and the youths are smiling at the banks. We call on the State House of Assembly to monitor the Governor’s spending,” The group advised.