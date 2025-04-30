UBTH Doctor Killed By Stray Bullet In Edo

Share

The management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital yesterday confirmed the killing of one of its physiotherapist, identified as Dr Alex Ogunniyi.

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the UBTH, Joshua Uwaila, who stated this, said the management of the hospital had written to the Edo State Police Command and copied the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate and arrest the killers of Ogunniyi.

He said Ogunniyi was killed on Friday on his way to having his lunch in one eatery behind the hospital. Uwaila said: “A physiotherapist with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital was shot dead on Friday while on the way to having his lunch.

“It was gathered that a vehicle was chasing another. The one behind was shooting at the one in front and a stray bullet hit the deceased in the neck.

