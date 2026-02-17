UBTH Denies Alleged Death Attributed To Measles-Rubella Vaccine

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Edo State, on Tuesday debunked rumours that children were dying at the facility after receiving the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine.

There was a scare on Monday over the death of an infant allegedly linked to receiving a dose of the Measles-Rubella vaccine, which is currently being administered to children below 14 years of age.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Osaretin Iyen, described the rumour circulating in sections of the media and on social media platforms as false and misleading.

The statement read in part:

“The attention of the Management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has been drawn to false and misleading information circulating in some sections of the media and on social media platforms alleging that children died at the hospital as a result of receiving the Measles–Rubella (MR) vaccine. UBTH categorically states that these reports are false and misleading.

“Management wishes to clarify that some children who received the vaccine elsewhere were brought to UBTH Children’s Emergency Ward for medical attention due to febrile illness. All such children were treated, stabilised, and subsequently discharged home in good health.

“However, an eight-year-old male child with sickle cell disease who was admitted for treatment alongside others in the Children’s Emergency Ward died. While vaccines, like other medical interventions, may have side effects, there is no evidence to suggest that the Measles–Rubella vaccine caused or contributed to the death in question.”

UBTH maintained that it remains committed to patient safety, public health, and transparent communication. It urged the media and the public to rely on verified information from credible health institutions and refrain from spreading unsubstantiated reports that may cause unnecessary concern.

The hospital further reassured the public that vaccines, including the Measles-Rubella vaccine, are safe, effective, and approved by national and international health authorities.

It also extended its sympathy to the affected family and reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to the health and well-being of all patients.