Ubima Attack: Tinubu Should Guarantee Lives Of Opposition – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the attack on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) office in Ubima, Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State, is dangerous to the nation’s democracy.

Atiku, in a statement on X on Saturday, noted that the dangerous efforts to weaken the opposition have now shifted to attacking its members and destroying its properties.

“These are not merely attacks on the opposition coalition ADC, but an assault on our democracy,” he stated.

The former vice president said the protection of the lives and properties of the opposition should, as a priority, be guaranteed by President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“That is the minimum expectation of Nigerians,” he added.

Atiku called for an independent investigation into the torching of the ADC secretariat in Rivers to ensure that those responsible were prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“Failure to do so may encourage others to inflict further violence on the lives and properties of the opposition.

“Meanwhile, we are still awaiting the outcome of the investigation into the attack on Mr.@PeterObi and other @ADCNig leaders last week in Benin, Edo State,” he demanded.