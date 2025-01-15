Share

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been stirred by a public dispute between talent manager, Ubi Ekapong, popularly known as Ubi Franklin and singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi, better known as Spyro over an alleged unpaid debt.

The drama started after Ubi Franklin took to social media to address claims linked to Davido’s name, asserting his integrity while demanding the payment of ₦10.5 million from Spyro.

“Please it’s time you all stop trying to use Davido’s name to make your story sweet or get people to pay attention to your story,” he said.

Ubi Franklin refuted allegations of using Davido’s name for publicity and explained that the debt stemmed from a 10% commission agreement related to a car purchase he facilitated for Spyro.

He claimed Spyro had completed payments for the car in December 2024 but had yet to transfer his owed commission, amounting to $5,000 (₦10.5 million).

Spyro responded to the claims, escalating the disagreement and prompting widespread online discussions.

The clash has sparked reactions from fans and industry stakeholders, with many calling for a resolution to the conflict.

