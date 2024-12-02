Ubi Franklin Opens Up On Relationship With Davido

Share

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin has finally opened up about his relationship with Grammy-nominated Afrobeat artist, Davido, clarifying his involvement with the singer’s management team.

Speaking via his verified X handle on Monday, Ubi Franklin in response to fans revealed that he is the Personal Assistant to the singer’s wife, Chioma Adeleke.

He, however, announced that he is authoring a book to clear up public misconceptions about him as he praised Davido’s management team, citing their exceptional accomplishments and impressive effectiveness.

He further debunks rumours of his involvement in Davido’s management team, affirming his role as founder of Mademen Music G.

Franklin also stated that if he was involved in Davido’s management team, he would certainly possess the necessary qualifications.

He wrote: “Davido is Africa’s Biggest Artiste and owner of DMW. I always say it’s easy to judge from the outside, but Davido’s setup and brand is one anyone will be happy to work for, If you look inside deeply he is more influential than a governor of many states you worship, the only thing he doesn’t have is a government budget.

Ubi is the CEO of @mademenmusicg and if you see me working with Davido is because I have the required qualifications and experience to do the job of a business administrator.

Definitely not his PA or Nanny like most of you have tried to taunt me with, if that makes you happy so be it. I am on the business end and that’s where I’ll always be.

@mademenmusicg 2.0 Launches Early Next year and definitely will carry with me all the experiences of the last 2 decades and will do it again.

