Ubi Franklin Estrange Wife, Lilian Esoro Reportedly Gets Engaged

Congratulations pour in for Nollywood actress and the estranged wife of Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro has news reports making rounds on the internet suggesting she’s engaged.

It would be recalled that Lilian was previously married to Franklin in 2015, their union was blessed with a son but got separated one year later.

Lilian initially filed for divorce in a Lagos High Court, and her request was declined. Subsequently, Ubi filed for divorce in Abuja, and it was granted.

In a new update, the movie star took to her Instagram page, to share a post featuring her hand resting on a car steering wheel, adorned with a giant diamond ring which appears to be an engagement ring, suggesting that she is off the market and engaged.

However, she did not provide any caption, but many have assumed that she’s engaged and expecting their congratulations in her comment section.

Meanwhile, her colleagues including Uchenna Maduka, Ada Ebere, and fans alike flooded her page with congratulatory notes.