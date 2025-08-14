Ubi Franklin Breaks Silence On Wristwatch Theft Allegation At Davido’s Wedding

Nigerian music executive,Ubi Franklin has firmly denied allegations that he stole a luxury wristwatch while attending Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido’s lavish wedding in Miami, United States (US), over the weekend.

The rumours, which began circulating on social media on Wednesday, originated from a blog post that linked Franklin to an alleged theft.

Addressing the issue via his X account, Franklin described the claims as completely false and misleading.

“I am currently aware of the recent circulation on social media linking my name to an alleged theft. I wish to make it clear that these allegations are completely false and misleading,” he wrote.

Franklin said that while in Miami, he was approached by a man identified as Benny, who offered to sell him a wristwatch. After reviewing the item and confirming its previous ownership, he decided not to buy it to avoid any potential complications.

According to Franklin, during the wedding church service, Benny sent his brother to deliver another wristwatch, which he purchased and paid for in full.

“Given the busy circumstances surrounding the wedding, I was in possession of both wristwatches and wore the one he sent to me through his brother,” Franklin clarified.

He stated that he left Miami immediately after the wedding to prepare for his sister’s funeral. While airborne, he received a message from Benny regarding the other watch.

“I want to state clearly: I am not a thief. I have never stolen from anyone in my life. I purchased a wristwatch and paid in full from Benny,” Franklin asserted, adding that Benny himself had publicly debunked the theft claims earlier in the day.

Franklin described the period as “an extremely difficult and sensitive time” for him and his family, and announced that this would be his final statement on the matter.