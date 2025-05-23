Ubi Franklin Addresses Alleged Fight With Cubana Chief Priest

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the duo engaged in a heated confrontation that escalated into a fistfight at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

According to a report from investigative journalist and blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus, the alleged physical altercation between the duo erupted at a high-profile event at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Stella Dimoko-Korkus alleged the altercation stemmed from Cubana Chief Priest’s disapproval of Ubi Franklin associating with Davido.

Reacting to the rumors, Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram story, in a now deleted post to debunk the news, slamming those who started the rumors and also believed it.

“Anyone who believes this story, especially the narrative on Instablog written by a blogger in an attempt for relevance, is a f**l lol,” Franklin wrote.