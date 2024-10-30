Uber Driver Assault: Ikwechegh Apologises As Reps Launch Probe

Share

A member of the House of Representatives Alex Mascot Ikwechegh yesterday apologised for allegedly assaulting Uber driver Stephen Abuwatseya in his Abuja residence.

In a statement containing his apology to his colleagues, and Nigerians, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and his victim, Ikwechegh, representing Abia North/ Abia South, said “the incident has been a humbling reminder of the necessity for restraint and self-control, especially in challenging circumstances”.

He added: “While I am human and not infallible, I remain accountable for my actions. “Citizen Abuwatseya and I have explored alternative dispute resolution methods to address this issue and have reached a respectful resolution, which I am committed to following through.

“Additionally, my sincere apologies to the InspectorGeneral of Police, recognizing the unintended disparagement my remarks may have caused to his person, his office, and the entire institution.

“I reaffirm my respect for the Nigerian Police Force and the Inspector General’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

“I extend my sincere apologies to the leadership and members of this House and the National Assembly as a whole for any deficit in goodwill this incident may have caused.

“I am aware that my actions reflect not only on myself but also on this esteemed institution and the trust that the public places in us.”

However, the House mandated the Committee on Ethics and Privileges to investigate the incident. The House gave the directive following the adoption of a motion on ‘Matter of Privilege brought by Majority Leader Julius Ihonbvere at the plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Ihonbvere, who condemned the action of his colleague, alleged that the altercation with the driver robbed the collective image of all the members of the Assembly. He said: “We have tried in this House since the 9th House that I know and this House in particular to rebuild our collective image.

“It is that collective image that individuals use to interact with the outside world. “It is the way you build your house, you run your house, you manage your house that outsiders will see and give you respect even before you say a word.

Share

Please follow and like us: