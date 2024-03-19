Uber agrees $178m payout to Australia taxi drivers

Uber has agreed to pay A$271.8m ($178.3m; £140m) to settle a lawsuit in Australia, according to a law firm for taxi operators and drivers. Maurice Blackburn Lawyers filed the class action on behalf of over 8,000 taxi and hire car owners and drivers.

The case alleged they lost income when the the ride-hailing giant “aggressively” moved into the country. “Uber fought tooth and nail at every point along the way,” the law firm said. “Since 2018, Uber has made significant contributions into various state-level taxi compensation schemes, and with today’s proposed settlement, we put these legacy issues firmly in our past,” Uber said in a statement. The company did not disclose the size of the proposed settlement, reports the BBC.