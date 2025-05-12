UBEC Unveils 2025-2027 Strategic Roadmap for Basic Education Devt

Share

The Executive Secretary Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, has unveiled a three-year strategic development plan aimed at repositioning basic education subsector in Nigeria.

The roadmap, tagged “UBEC 2025–2027 Strategic Blueprint” was officially launched at a two-day Management Retreat held by the Commission in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer and Protocol of UBEC, Mr. David Apeh, said the strategic gathering – led by the UBEC Executive Secretary, brought together Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, and Chief Education Officers from UBEC’s national, zonal, and state offices.

According to the statement the primary objective was to align on the implementation roadmap for the UBEC 2025–2027 Strategic Blueprint and build consensus around refining the Commission’s implementation plan, including robust measures.

