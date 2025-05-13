UBEC To Unveil New Template For Disbursement Of UBE Funds

Share

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has announced plans to unveil a new template for the disbursement of Universal Basic Education (UBE) funds aimed at addressing long-standing challenges in accessing Federal Government counterpart funding for UBE programmes.

UBEC Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during an interactive workshop on the new templates for the preparation of work plans to access UBE intervention funds. The event brought together Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) and Desk Officers from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Garba explained that the new template, currently undergoing scrutiny and validation at the workshop, is designed to eliminate bottlenecks and close the gaps that have hindered effective access to intervention funds by state governments—issues that have led to billions of naira in unaccessed funds.

She noted that the Federal Government, through UBEC, recently re-aligned the delivery of basic education to reflect four strategic pillars aimed at increasing access and ensuring quality education across the country. These include expanding access to UBE, especially in rural and underserved communities; enhancing the quality of teaching and learning nationwide; strengthening accountability and effective use of basic education finances; and optimizing monitoring and institutional systems for quality service delivery.

According to Garba, the Hope Education Project of the current administration is a performance-based reward initiative for states that utilize education resources judiciously and work towards achieving the four strategic pillars.

She said this has necessitated the development of new templates that will enable SUBEBs to prepare work plans for accessing UBE intervention funds in line with the four pillars, as well as the implementation of the Hope Education Project.

Also speaking at the event, UBEC Deputy Executive Secretary (General Services), Tunde Ajibulu, emphasized the importance of the workshop in developing workable and practical templates for improved access to UBE funds.

He described the workshop as timely and urged participants, as implementers of basic education in their respective states, to contribute meaningfully and come up with effective strategies for improved service delivery.

