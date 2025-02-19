UBEC Tasks School Support Officers On Improved Education

Share

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, has called on School Support Officers (SSOs) in Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) across the nation, to rededicate themselves towards improving the quality of basic education in Nigeria.

Garba made this call while delivering her remarks at the opening ceremony of a three-day training workshop to develop the capacities of Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) School Support Officers from different parts of the country held in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Head of Public Relations and Protocol of UBEC, Mr. David Apeh on Wednesday in Abuja, he emphasized the importance of delivering quality basic education to Nigerian children

She also stressed the need for all stakeholders to renew their commitment to effective implementation of Universal Basic Education programme in the country.

National Coordinator of the UBEC Digital Resource Centre, Prof. Bashir Galadanci, highlighted the important role of the School Support Officers in strengthening the basic education sector of the country through effective monitoring and mentorship of teachers and administrators in schools.

Galadanci noted that it was appropriate that the first UBEC-organized workshop during the tenure of the new Executive Secretary was targeted at School Support Officers who performed critical quality assurance responsibilities at the grassroots level.

The training workshop themed ‘Empowering SSOs to Champion and Support Technology Integration’ was designed to upskill trainees in the understanding of educational technologies and their effective integration into the teaching process for improved learning outcomes.

It also aimed to foster communication and collaboration skills to facilitate effective support and mentorship between the SSOs and School Personnel. These objectives align with the core mandates of UBEC in ensuring the delivery of quality basic education to all Nigerian children.

