UBEC Targets Improved Basic Education Delivery, Trains Officials

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has said that the annual training of its directors from the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and FCT was to ensure a continuous improvement in the delivery of basic education. UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who spoke at the annual capacity building workshop for SUBEB directors of social mobilisation and UBEC social mobilisation officers yesterday in Abuja, said deliberate and joint efforts of all stakeholders were critical to attaining the ideals and set objectives of universalising basic education across the country.

Represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Technical, Prof. Bala Zakari, Bobboyi explained that for a successful UBE programme, it is important for all stakeholders, particularly beneficiaries of UBE services, to fully understand, accept and support the government’s initiatives in the programme implementation.

While laying emphasis on experience sharing, he added that a successful UBE programme would demand among others, consensus building, effective partnerships and synergies across all segments of the UBE delivery processes. He said: “Securing the commitment of stakeholders and indeed all segments of the society for effective UBE delivery services requires very efficient and vibrant social mobilisation initiatives.

“As part of this process, stakeholders must be consulted regularly and given significant opportunities to make useful contributions to the attainment of UBE set goals, Beyond initiating consultations with stakeholders in UBE programme implementation, the enormity of UBE demands and obligations point to the compelling need for continuous sensitisation and mobilisation for the sustainability of the good practices recorded in pro- gramme implementation.”