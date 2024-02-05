UBEC Seeks Solution To Nigeria’s Learning Crisis

…as UNICEF advocates use of mother tongue

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has urged stakeholders in education to come up with actionable steps that would help in addressing the “severe learning crisis” in Nigeria.

Speaking at a two-day stakeholders “Dialogue on Reading Initiative in the UBE Programme and the Use of Mother Tongue/Language of Immediate Environment as Medium of Instruction,” on Monday in Abuja, Bobboyi warned that if nothing was done to immediately tackle the learning crisis, it would hinder Nigeria from achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Citing a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UBEC boss revealed that approximately three out of four children of basic education age, 6 to14 years in Nigeria could not read a text with understanding, or solve simple mathematics problems.

He said: “Several interventions by the Federal Government, State Governments and International Development Partners have been made to address the endemic issue. However, in spite of the huge resources expended, the challenge remains.

“Several factors, such as lack of access to instructional materials, especially on the language of the immediate environment, poor teaching quality, insufficient parental guidance and lackadaisical attitude of States towards implementing the language policy on the use of mother tongue/ language of the immediate environment as a medium of instruction in the lower classes in Basic Education, are responsible for this.

“It should be stated that fundamental learning is critical to the development of productive citizenship, sustainable development, national cohesion, as well as peace and prosperity. The call for dialogue on these important issues cannot therefore be overemphasized.

“UBEC is concerned about the Learning Crisis but we are undaunted by the challenge and that is why we are frontally confronting the situation. One of our strategies is harvesting ideas from stakeholders and using them to prepare roadmaps for turning things around.”

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC, Prof Ismail Junaidu who called for the implementation of the National Language Policy, noted that the policy which prescribes the use of the mother tongue or language of the immediate environment as a medium of instruction in basic schools, was approved in 2022 and allows the use of mother tongue to teach even up to primary six.

While stating that no language should be left out, he said over 60 language autography or writing systems have been developed, adding that after developing their autography, the curriculum for teaching the language needs to be developed also for implementation.

The NERDC who lamented the apathy and lack of political will as well as shortage of language teachers, low capacity and inadequate funds to implement the policy, called on communities to step in and complement the effort of government, adding that the council was ready to provide technical assistance to all languages.

Junaidu further called on relevant bodies to intensify sensitisation, produce more instructional materials, build the capacity of teachers and implementing partners, as well as ensure partnership between agencies and development partners for proper implementation of the policy.

On his part, UNICEF Education Manager, Munamuzunga Sikaulu while stressing that Nigeria’s exit from the learning crisis would be a product of actions, noted that the use of the mother tongue or the language of the immediate environment would improve the motivation of the teachers and students to provide instruction and ensure that learning takes place.