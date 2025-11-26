UBEC Reviews Partnership To Strengthen Basic Education Delivery

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has initiated a sweeping review of its Public-Private Engagement and Partnerships (PPEP) framework, as part of efforts to deepen collaboration with government agencies and private-sector stakeholders and reinforce its mandate of delivering quality basic education to every Nigerian child.

The UBEC Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, ordered the overhaul of the existing partnership structure to reflect the Commission’s ongoing reforms and ensure more coordinated, effective engagement across the basic education sector.

To implement the directive, UBEC experts, senior officials, and key stakeholders have commenced a three-day technical session in Lagos dedicated to revising the PPEP framework.

Confirming the development, an official of the Commission, David Apeh, told journalists on Wednesday that UBEC acknowledges the critical importance of multi-sectoral collaboration in driving meaningful education reform.

He explained that the Commission was therefore working toward “the development of a robust and inclusive Framework for Public-Private Engagement and Partnerships (PPEP).”

According to him, the proposed framework would formalise collaboration and clearly define the processes for engaging ministries, agencies, corporate bodies, development partners, civil society, and philanthropic organisations.

He further noted that the meeting aims to draw on expert insights to “enrich the UBEC–PPEP Draft Framework” and jointly “develop and refine the UBEC–Public Private Engagement and Partnerships Framework.”

The session, he added, would also help “identify priority areas, partnership models, and implementation strategies” while ensuring the framework aligns fully with national education policies.

Garba has repeatedly emphasised her commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s basic education system, stressing that education remains a universal right, as she lamented the country’s large population of out-of-school children, “currently estimated at 17 million.”

She pointed to persistent obstacles, including low learning outcomes, poor completion rates, and limited pathways to higher education, noting the urgency of addressing these systemic challenges.

The Executive Secretary outlined a reform agenda anchored on expanding access, raising education quality, and ensuring safe, conducive school environments. Her strategy includes strengthening partnerships, implementing targeted interventions, integrating technology, upgrading infrastructure, and enhancing inclusivity—particularly for children with special needs and the girl-child.

Garba appealed to all education stakeholders, including state governments, development partners, and community leaders, to work with UBEC to widen access to schooling, reduce the number of out-of-school children, and make better use of UBEC Matching Grants.

She assured that under her leadership, the Commission will pursue region-specific interventions and adopt a multi-sectoral approach to drive meaningful improvements in basic education.