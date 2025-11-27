UBEC Reviews Partnership Framework To Strengthen Basic Education Delivery

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has initiated a review of its Public-Private Engagement and Partnerships (PPEP) framework, as part of efforts to deepen collaboration with government agencies and private-sector stakeholders and reinforce its mandate of delivering quality basic education to every Nigerian child.

Executive Secretary Aisha Garba ordered the overhaul of the existing partnership structure to reflect the Commission’s reforms and ensure more coordinated, effective engagement in the basic education sector.

To implement the directive, UBEC experts, senior officials, and key stakeholders have commenced a three-day technical session in Lagos dedicated to revising the PPEP framework.

An official of the Commission, David Apeh, told journalists on Wednesday that UBEC acknowledges the critical importance of multi-sectoral collaboration in driving meaningful education reform.

He explained that the Commission was therefore working toward “the development of a robust and inclusive Framework for Public-Private Engagement and Partnerships (PPEP)”.

According to him, the proposed framework will formalize collaboration and clearly define the processes for engaging ministries, agencies, corporate bodies, development partners, civil society, and philanthropic organizations.