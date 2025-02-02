UBEC, ONSA Partner On School Safety, Access To Basic Education

Share

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) have forged an alliance to strategize on the safety of schools especially those located in vulnerable regions, as well as the promotion of equitable education for all children in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, had a meeting at the weekend

to discuss strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing educational access and security in Nigeria.

A statement signed on Sunday in Abuja by the Head of Public Relations and Protocol of UBEC, Mr. David Apeh noted that the meeting highlighted the critical intersection between education and national security and the need for collaboration between UBEC and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on improving access to basic education and safety of safety schools across the nation.

The statement partly reads: “This collaboration underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a secure and inclusive learning environment as part of its broader agenda to strengthen the nation’s educational framework.”

The UBEC boss, Aisha Garba was quoted to have earlier pledged to engage critical stakeholders to break down barriers to education and create inclusive learning opportunities for children across the six geopolitical regions of the country.

She said: “My goal is to deliver on this mandate which includes strengthening collaboration, partnerships and institutional learning for effective service delivery.

“Together, we will work to increase access, improve quality, provide conducive and safe learning environments, supply adequate teaching and learning materials, and adopt the concept of ‘best fit’ in addressing specific basic education challenges, state by state and region by region.”

