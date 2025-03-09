UBEC, Nasarawa Govt Partner To Improve Access To Basic Education

Share

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, has reaffirmed commitment of the commission to strengthen collaboration with the Nasarawa State Government to improve access to quality basic education.

Garba made this known when she led a high-level delegation of UBEC management on a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Audu Sule.

In a statement by the Head of Public Relations and Protocol of UBEC, David Apeh, on Sunday in Abuja, the UBEC boss used the occasion of the visit to carry out an inspection tour of UBEC-funded projects and facilities across the state.

Garba who highlighted pivotal role of State governments in the implementation of Universal Basic Education (UBE) programme in the country, expressed the renewed commitment of the commission to strengthen collaboration with the Nasarawa State Government so as to improve access to quality basic education in the State.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule commended UBEC’s support in the development of basic education in the state, highlighting key achievements such as the construction and renovation of primary and junior secondary schools, the provision of textbooks and learning materials, the recruitment of 2,000 teachers, and the establishment of a temporary office for UBEC’s North-Central Zonal Office.

While noting that Nasarawa State has remained one of the leading states in effectively accessing and utilising UBEC’s matching grants, the Governor called on UBEC staff to fully support the Executive Secretary in achieving her mandate.

Sule who doubles as the chairman of the North-Central Governors Forum, said his colleagues recognised Aisha Garba’s expertise and expressed confidence in her ability to drive meaningful reforms in the sub-sector.

He said his administration was prepared to continue work closely with UBEC in addressing challenges such as the rising number of out-of-school children and the Almajiri education system.

Governor Sule reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to processing the Certificate of Occupancy for the land allocated to UBEC for the construction of the Commission’s North-Central Zonal Office.

He expressed appreciation for UBEC’s interventions in the state, including the UBEC Smart School in Lafia and the Second Chance School in Akwanga, and pledged continued collaboration to improve basic education.

