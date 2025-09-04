UBEC Moves To Help States Access Over N250bn Trapped Funds

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced an interactive workshop in Uyo to assist states in accessing over ₦250 billion in trapped Universal Basic Education (UBE) funds.

The event, held at Ceedapeg Hotel in Ewet Housing Estate, brought together delegates from State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEB) across the South-South, South-East, South-West, and Kwara State.

The workshop is aimed at building capacity and training participants on a new project proposal template that simplifies access to UBE funds.

Speaking at the opening, UBEC Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, represented by her Personal Assistant, Barr. Ibrahim Gold, explained that reforms introduced since January 2025 were designed to deliver quality basic education across the country.

She noted that many states had been unable to access the funds due to cumbersome and unclear processes.

“Over ₦250 billion in UBE funds has remained unused, money that could have improved schools and changed lives. To address this, UBEC introduced a new, simplified project proposal template in May 2025. It ensures clarity, timeliness, and transparency in applications,” she said.

According to her, the unified work plan will now cover different funding streams, including matching grants, teacher professional development, and special needs projects. She stressed that the new approach would enhance accountability, reduce waste, and improve tracking of funds.

Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State SUBEB, Anietie Etuk (PhD), commended Garba for reforming the process to ensure better accountability and results. He also acknowledged the contributions of UBEC’s Director of Physical Planning, Engr. Sadiq Saad, and praised participants from Southern states for their commitment.

The high point of the workshop was the training on the new proposal template and the inauguration of the communiqué group.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Beatrice Okey, Acting Zonal Director, and Engr. Sadiq Saad, Director of Physical Planning, UBEC.