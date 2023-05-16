UBEC Grant: Concern over states’ default rattles FG

The worrisome level of default by some state governments to access the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) matching grants, due to their inability or refusal to pay the 50 per cent counterpart funds, as prerequisite for accessing the funds, has remained as albatross threatening the development of primary and basic education in the country. Curiously, the Federal Government and the Commission have consistently raised concern over the inability of the affected states to access the UBEC grant that is aimed at supporting the growth of the primary education sector.

The UBEC matching grant, which states could only access through payment of their 50 per cent counterpart funds, is for the upgrade of facilities and basic needs in primary and basic education schools such as building of classrooms and infrastructure, provision of instructional materials, boreholes and toilet facilities, training and retraining of teachers, among others to boost enrolment and retention in schools.

But, unfortunately the funds which have continued to accumulate over the years and left un-accessed under the custody of UBEC, have remained unutilised for the development of this critical sub- sector. This is as the un-accessed fund due to the failure of defaulting states to provide their 50 per cent counterpart funds, to enable them to have access to the matching grant from the Commission as a condition to access the funds, according to the Commission has assumed an alarming dimension.

Meanwhile, the management and development of primary and junior secondary education are the primary responsibility of local and state governments, but a good number of the states seemed unenthusiastic about funding the basic education sub-sector to enhance the delivery of qualitative foundational education. Despite that the task of developing education, and securing a good future for the country, require government at all levels to do their bit towards achieving the desired results, the affected states have always failed to access their matching grants from the UBEC, and even when they do they failed to utilise the accessed funds expeditiously. Concern Based on the UBEC Act, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Prof. Hamid Bobboyi, who said that each state under the policy, gets an average of N1.5 billion yearly from UBEC for the funding of basic education, which will amount to N3 billion with the payment of the state’s matching grant, however, lamented that the funds over the years has not adequately rubbed off on learning achievements and outcomes in the school system. “Today, what we only witness is that pupils in over 50 per cent of schools in the country are still receiving lessons on dust infected floors, dilapidated classrooms without doors and windows, with the ceilings and roofs caved in. “Most of our schools are still operating under poorly constructed and unhygienic toilets, poor teaching- learning environment, and in some cases without toilets; inadequate teaching and learning materials such as textbooks, chalk, readable chalkboards, shortage of qualified teachers and overcrowded classrooms due to inadequate classroom facilities,” he said. The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, while describing the situation as “regrettable and worrisome” during the 65th National Council on Education (NCE) meeting, which took place in Jalingo, Taraba State, however, appealed to all defaulting state governments to reprioritise basic education, which he stressed, was too strategic to be ignored. This caution and plea, it was learnt, had become necessary, given the attitude of state governments towards promoting learning outcomes in the country, because rather than commit their efforts to one of their core functions, some state governments have formed the negative habit of abdicating their responsibility of funding basic education in their states to the Commission. Sadly, this commitment has continued to fall on deaf ears as the worrisome situation has persisted with many governors either failing or refusing to access the UBEC funds to give the school a facelift and fix the rot in their primary and basic education systems.

Unaccessed funds For instance, UBEC pointed out that between 2005 and 2017, the sum of N371,849,656,362. 55 was the total matching grant released by the Commission, and out of this amount N300,805,353,905.82 was accessed by the states, leaving the balance of N71 billion lying idle in the Commission’s account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the failure of the states to respond accordingly. Again, between 2011 and 2012, a total of N31.9 million was un- accessed; in 2013 to 2014, the sum of N6.8 billion was un-accessed; while in 2015 – 2016, a total of N37 billion was also un-accessed and N27 billion was collated for the 2017 disbursement which began in early 2018. However, in 2019 the total amount of un-accessed matching grant to state governments stood at N73 billion. According to UBEC, the fund was this high because the 2019 matching grant was due for access by state governments from December 31, 2019. Giving a partial breakdown of the un-accessed funds, the Commission revealed that Kwara State alone had over N7 billion as a result of its inability to access the funds from 2014 to 2019; while Anambra State had N4.2 billion un-accessed funds; Enugu State had N4.3 billion; Abia State N3.8 billion; and Plateau State with N3.1 billion un-accessed fund. Piqued by the development, UBEC report indicated that as at February 2022, the un-accessed funds with the Commission stood at N33.6 billion, following the failure and refusal of 17 states of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to pay their 2021 counterpart funds to access the funds. Currently, the unaccessed funds, according to UBEC, is over N46,2 billion as only 11 states have so far accessed the 2022 matching grant. These states are Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Jigawa, Kaduna,Kano, Nasarawa, Ondo, Taraba and Zamfara. The Commission, which disclosed this during an oversight visit by the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education in Abuja, noted that a total of N162, 284,117,592 was allocated to the states as UBE grants between 2019 and 2022; while only the sum of N116,072,964,294.33 was accessed by 36 states and the FCT.

The Acting Executive Secretary of UBEC, Prof. Bala Zakari, while receiving the Senate Committee, said: “The sum of N46,211,153,298.63 is the total of un-accessed UBEC matching grants as at 30th April, 2023 by the 36 states and the FCT. “Between 2019 and 2022, the sum of N162, 284,117,592 was allocated to the states being UBEC grants. As at 30th April, 2023, the sum of N116,072,964,294.33 was accessed by 36 states and the FCT, Abuja, representing 71.52 per cent as at 30th April, 2023. “As at the time of reporting, only 11 states have accessed the 2022 matching grant.” Speaking on the levels of UBE matching grant accessed by states, he said in 2019, no fewer than 35 states and FCT accessed the 2019 allocation, with one state – Anambra that is yet to access the grant as of 30th April, 2023. On the 2020 matching grant, Zakari noted: “No fewer than 30 states and FCT have accessed their matching grants, while six states including Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Ebonyi, Kwara and Ogun are yet to access the 2020 UBE matching grant as at 30th April, 2023.

“In 2022 matching grants, 11 states including Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Ondo, Taraba and Zamfara have accessed their UBEC matching grants, even as 25 states and FCT are yet to access the 2022 UBE matching grants as at 30th April, 2023. Stakeholders’ reaction Expressing dismay over the performance of the states in terms of their commitment to education development, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, who stressed the need for state governors to key into UBEC projects by accessing their funds in order to shore up the nation’s basic education sector, said it was important to ensure that every fund released by the government was used for the purpose it was meant for. Although the Commission commended some of states, especially those in the North for being proactive in their commitment towards accessing the funds, it has not ceased to encourage other defaulting states to recommit and activate the process of accessing the matching grants for the development of basic education in their respective states. Without sanctions put in place to serve as detriment to states that refused to access their funds, UBEC has never failed in expressing concerns over the lack of commitment of some state governments in meeting their own part of the bargain, which would enable them to access the funds. Findings further revealed that despite lack of any stringent measure in place that would have discouraged and sanctioned erring and defaulting states, the Commission has continued to maintain strict compliance with UBEC Act as regards the requirements states must meet to access the intervention funds.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the committee, who was represented by the Vice- Chairman of the Committee, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, said that the visit was to confirm the implementation of the 2022 appropriation and the proposal for 2023. Worried by the situation, some stakeholders who spoke with New Telegraph on the issue, however, stated that as the new government takes over power in May 29, state governors should be more responsible and responsive to the needs of the Nigerian children, and wholesale development of the basic education sub-sector. They urged the defaulting states to rise up to the challenge of paying their yearly counterpart funds for them to access the UBEC matching grant for enhanced learning outcomes of pupils in primary and secondary school in the country. Besides, they wondered why any responsible state governments should default in accessing funds that are readily and freely made available to them by the Federal Government, when primary and basic education in their respective states are in bad shape, begging for urgent attention. As a way forward, they called on the Federal Government to initiate measures or promulgate law to sanction states that default in the payment of their counterpart funds, even as they suggested the withholding of their Federal Allocation for some months to serve as deterrent for their default.