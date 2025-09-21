UBEC ES Condoles With Victims Of Ukum School Fire Incident

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Aisha Garba, has expressed deep shock over the fire incident at LGEA Primary School, Ater, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, which left seven pupils injured.

In a statement, Dr. Garba said the injured pupils are currently receiving treatment at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Zaki-Biam. She extended heartfelt sympathies to the affected pupils, their families, the school community, and the Government and people of Benue State.

“The safety and well-being of our children remain our utmost priority, and we stand in solidarity with all those directly impacted,” she stated.

The UBEC boss noted that the Commission is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with the Executive Chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Grace Adagba, and the Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Dr. Margaret Adamu, who have already visited the school.

She explained that their intervention ensured all injured pupils are receiving comprehensive medical care, with medical bills fully cleared, even as assessments of the damage to school facilities are ongoing.

Dr. Garba commended the swift response of the Benue State Government under Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia, alongside emergency services and caregivers, in managing the crisis.

She assured that UBEC would work with the state government to provide necessary support and ensure that learning activities resume promptly in a safe and secure environment.

While investigations into the cause of the fire continue, Dr. Garba urged school administrators nationwide to strengthen safety protocols and adhere strictly to preventive measures to avert future tragedies.

“Our prayers remain with the injured pupils for their speedy recovery and with their families during this difficult time,” she added.