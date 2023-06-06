New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
UBEC disburses N57.1bn for teachers’ professional debt in 13 years

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), has disbursed a total sum of N57,165,751,416.12 billion to states for teachers professional development programme within the last 13 years.
Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, made the disclosure at the National Conference on Teacher Professional Development with the theme: ‘Transforming Teacher Professional Development in Nigeria for Improved Learning Outcomes in Basic Education’, yesterday in Abuja.
Bobboyi who testified to Federal Government’s commitment to shore up the level of knowledge in the basic education sub-sector, however, expressed concern over the poor number of teachers that have undergone training programme in recent years, even as he challenged state governments to live up to expectations in teachers’ capacity building schemes.
He said: “The UBEC 2022 NPA reveals that 67.5% of teachers in public schools and 85.3% in private schools have not attended any in-service training in 5 years (2018-2022). This prevailing situation has implication for quality education delivery.”

