UBEC Advocates Open Schooling Programme To Curb Out-Of-School-Children Menace

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has said there was a need to explore new approaches such as an open schooling programme, to curtail the growing number of out-of-school children in the country.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi who spoke during an engagement with State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) Chairmen to strategize on the effective rollout of open schooling programme nationwide on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that it was capable of reaching a large number of learners while eliminating the barriers currently imposed by space and time.

Recall that UBEC introduced the Open Schooling system to improve enrolment, retention and completion of UBE programmes for Out-of-School Children in a flexible education system that allows participants to learn remotely in an informal manner.

According to Bobboyi, the mode has successfully been deployed by many countries that share similar characteristics with Nigeria to surmount the challenge of ensuring that opportunities were made available for children who could not go to school.

He said: “As we try the Open Schooling mode at the pilot stage, the roles you will play are very crucial in the successful implementation of the programme through your leadership and dedication.

“As leaders at the grassroots level, you will play a pivotal role in the effective implementation of the Open Schooling Programme.

“Your responsibilities, as will be discussed at this meeting, are multi-faceted, ranging from identifying and mapping out of Out-of-School Children, appointment/deployment of Centre managers and facilitators, remuneration of the OSP personnel, providing adequate security for the OSP facilities, facilitating community engagement to encouraging enrollment while emphasizing on the inclusive nature of the programme.

“It is imperative that no child is left behind in our quest to achieve the UBE mandate. I urge you all to approach this endeavour with dedication and passion. The success of the Open Schooling Programme rests on our

collective shoulders. Together, let us empower every child with the gift of education, fostering a brighter future for our nation.”

Acting director of social mobilization, Dr Ossom Ossom, said there was a need to look at alternative means of ensuring that all Nigerian children have quality education.

On his part, the Dean of SUBEB chairmen, Prof. Shehu Adaramaja expressed the commitment of the states to key into the open School initiative, even as he urged the government to consider expanding the programme to reach other states in the country