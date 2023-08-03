UBA’s GMD Marks First Year Of Impactful Service In Office

…Says The Best Has Just Begun

The management of Afri- ca’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has unveiled its commitment to enhance customer experience, whilst expressing optimism for greater achievements for its customers and shareholders. UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, who made this pledge in Lagos on Tuesday, while marking his first-year anniversary in office, promised investors and customers that the best was yet to come.

The ‘UBA 4.0 Team’, led by Alawuba, took over the reins of leadership in August 2022, and has since achieved record-breaking profit margins and witnessed transformative growth across the international and African markets. The GMD, who expressed gratitude to his team and other internal stakeholders for the many successes achieved in the last 12 months, said that through their collective efforts, the bank had celebrated major business wins across various markets, solidifying its position as a leading financial institution in the region.

He said: “I want to express my gratitude to every one of you, our dedicated and talented team leaders and members. for your commitment to our customer-centric vision and the spirit of execution displayed in our successes so far.

“Through our collective ef- forts, we have recorded major business wins across our various markets, improved on our financial performance, enhanced customer service delivery and are on the way to achieving a more connected Brand, and these achievements have not only strengthened the bank’s standing but have also provided a solid foundation for even greater accomplishments in the future.”

He explained that the bank would not rest on its oars in its drive to deliver on its promise of being the leading financial services provider in Africa and beyond, adding “we will continue to focus on our three levers of transformation, these being People, Process and Technology.” Alawuba highlighted the importance of engaging stakeholders to drive progress across all aspects of the bank’s operations, as he reiterated his commitment to continuous engagement across all geographies to ensure UBA remains at the forefront of the financial industry.

“I have travelled to 21 countries across our 24 presence countries in the last 12 months, I make the commitment to continuously engage all stakeholders across all geographies, to ensure we make the expected progress in every aspect of our operations,” he stated.”