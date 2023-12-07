UBA’s Business Series to Empower SMEs on Benefits of E-Commerce

In line with its commitment to support the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) on the continent, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to organise yet another edition of its UBA Business Series.

The UBA Business Series is a regular seminar/workshop organised by the bank as one of its capacity-building initiatives, where leading business leaders and professionals share well-researched insights on relevant topics and best practices for running successful businesses, especially in the face of difficult business challenges.

Through this business series, UBA has consistently supported businesses with essential tips to re-examine their models and strategies as well as ensure they stay afloat and remain thriving. This edition, will look at the topic ‘Ecommerce: The effects of online retail and is specifically targeted at Young Entrepreneurs, Key distributors and SMEs.

It will be held on Thursday, 7th December 2023, from 12 p.m. at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, Marina, Lagos, whilst online participants can also access the session on Zoom via https://youtube. com/live/vvZeQY5DCBE?feature=share Founder/CEO, RenDoll Fashion Brand, Nnamdi Ekeh, CEO Konga; Media Personality & Entrepreneur, Kaylah Oniwo, and Founder, Money Africa, Tosin Olaseinde, will be on ground to give helpful tips on wealth management in today’s economy to business leaders.

They will also provide guides on the best ways to take businesses to the next level amid a challenging economic terrain. UBA’s Head, SME Banking, Babatunde Ajayi, who spoke ahead of the workshop, explained that the vast knowledge and experience of the panellists, would in no small measure help business owners with invaluable business tips that will help take boost businesses of entrepreneurs and most importantly guide them in navigating the harsh economic terrain while ensure business growth in the process.